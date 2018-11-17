Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th November

Vanguard



Despite last Saturday’s statement by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that his encounter with the Department of State Security Services, DSS, was not an arrest as being speculated

The Nation



The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh on Friday disclosed that the Federal Government has approved N60 billion subsidy to support rice industry in the country.He briefed State House correspondents after a meeting of the National Food Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Ogbe who was flanked by the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu explained that the purpose of the subsidy was to help bring down price of the commodity in the country

This Day



By Hammed Shittuin Ilorin It will be a test of popularity and acceptance today for President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki as they battle for control of Kwara politics in the by-election for Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero federal constituency

Guardian

A presidential order to release detained former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, topped the requests of the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as they met

The Sun

The Federal Government has been implored to take urgent steps to save the lives of three Nigerians who have been on hunger strike inside Kuwait Prison since November 1. Making the appeal in a statement jointly signed in Lagos after a special meeting of Prison Rehabilitation Mission International (PREMI),the Osile Oke-Ona Egba, Oba

Daily Times



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to demand the immediate resignation of Rotimi Amaechi as the Minister of Transportation to demonstrateT

Daily Trust



Pharmacist Sadiq Umar is the Kwara North Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he explains how the APC and its candidates will win despite the defection of Senate President, Bukola Saraki,

Leadership



President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as the deputy governor of the central Bank of Nigeria for a period of five years. This was contained in a statement by the permanent secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun A. Adekunle.

Tribune

The Association of Commercial s3x workers, Kaduna State, has commended Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State for lifting the night curfew imposed on the city following the crisis that rocked the town.