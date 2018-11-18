Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th November

Vanguard



Senate President Bukola Saraki has been trending since Friday, after an audio of an address he gave to young supporters was leaked, by the activist, Kayode Ogundamisi.Continue reading What is the benefit of people that are campaigning for APC’ Saraki at Vanguard News Nigeria.

The Nation



GOVERNOR Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has sued the publisher of the online newspaper, Daily Nigerian, for three billion naira for alleged defamation in publishing video clips of the governor allegedly receiving about five million dollars in bribes from contractors

Guardian

Economists and corporate governance experts are united in their submission that alleged infractions in disbursements of N5.8b by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), at the instance of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was a reflection of poor corporate governance, weak accounting and financial controls in government.

The Sun



Enugu Despite the publication of Chief Okey Eze’s name as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo state, Dr. Casmir Anyanwu has declared himself the authentic candidate of the party. Anyanwu, who called on his supporters to ignore Eze’s listing by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), maintained that

Daily Trust

(SERAP) has given Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 14 days within which to effectively investigate allegation that Senate President Bukola Saraki spent between N200m and N400m in every state, except the six South-West states, to influence the outcome of the 2015 elections for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tribune



FOLLOWING the kick-off of the presidential election campaign with the launch of ‘Next Level’ campaign message by President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told the president