Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th November

Vanguard
Senator lauds Buhari on projects completion
LAGOS—Senator, representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly and Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Gbenga Ashafa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the completion of projects, describing it as “impressive.”
This Day
Don’t Renege on N30,000 Minimum Wage, NAPO Appeals to FG, State Govs
The National Association of Plants Operators (NAPO), an affiliate of the United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC), has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors against reneging on the newly agreed N30,000 national minimum wage, saying any move against it could have a devastating effect on the country
The Sun
Amosun presents 2019 Appropriation Bill to Ogun Assembly Wednesday
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State will, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, present the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly in fufillment to Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (as amended).
The Guardian
When Supreme Court rules more money for littoral states
Since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, the sharing of oil revenue has remained a very contentious issue between oil-producing states and the Federal Government.
Daily Times
Olujimi writes INEC, raises concern over registration of underage voters
As the electioneering campaigns for the 2019 elections kicks off, Senate Minority Leader and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Senator Biodun Olujimi has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) expressing her concern over recent reports of underage registration and the illegal issuance of PVC to Non-Nigerians in some parts of Northern states of Nigeria.
Leadership
Global Statesmanship And National Heroism – The Truth Of Goodluck Jonathan’s Legacy
The date 20th November has great significance for many reasons all around the world. For students of European history, it was the date that the Treaty of Paris of 1815 which ended several decades of bloody Napoleonic wars on the continent, was signed. In more contemporary and humane terms, the United Nations adopted this day in 1954 as the Universal Children’s Day, underscoring the importance attached to togetherness and promoting awareness about the welfare of the world’s
Daily Trust
Presidency mocks PDP as APC sweeps bye-elections in Kwara, others
The Presidency says the electoral victories recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Nov. 17 is a sign of things to come in the 2019 elections.