Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th November

Vanguard

LAGOS—Senator, representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly and Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Gbenga Ashafa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the completion of projects, describing it as “impressive.”

This Day

The National Association of Plants Operators (NAPO), an affiliate of the United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC), has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors against reneging on the newly agreed N30,000 national minimum wage, saying any move against it could have a devastating effect on the country

The Sun

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State will, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, present the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly in fufillment to Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (as amended).

The Guardian

Since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, the sharing of oil revenue has remained a very contentious issue between oil-producing states and the Federal Government.

Daily Times

As the electioneering campaigns for the 2019 elections kicks off, Senate Minority Leader and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Senator Biodun Olujimi has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) expressing her concern over recent reports of underage registration and the illegal issuance of PVC to Non-Nigerians in some parts of Northern states of Nigeria.

Leadership

The date 20th November has great significance for many reasons all around the world. For students of European history, it was the date that the Treaty of Paris of 1815 which ended several decades of bloody Napoleonic wars on the continent, was signed. In more contemporary and humane terms, the United Nations adopted this day in 1954 as the Universal Children’s Day, underscoring the importance attached to togetherness and promoting awareness about the welfare of the world’s

Daily Trust

The Presidency says the electoral victories recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Nov. 17 is a sign of things to come in the 2019 elections.