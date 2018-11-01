Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st November

Vanguard



Afro-beat musician, Seun Kuti has shared his feelings about Nigerians who continue to support political leaders who only work for the progress of themselves instead of the good of the general public

The Nation



The N22, 500 proposed by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) at its extra-ordinary meeting as a new minimum wage has stalled moves by the Federal Government to abort the indefinite nationwide strike planned by Labour

ThisDay



PDP rejects Osinbajo’s comment on debt profile Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to sell some public assets to fund 2019 budget as irresponsible. The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had said recently that the

Guardian



Islamic extremists killed no fewer than 360 defenseless civilians, including 260 Christians and 100 Muslims in the country in the month of October 2018. A report, released yesterday by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, was signed by its board Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi and Head, Civil Liberties and Rule of Law

The Sun



NAN As permutations continue on the coming major contest for the presidency between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President, youths in the North say they have yet to take a definite stand on who to support. Malam Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, leader of the Northern Emancipation Network…

The Authority

Civil servants in Imo State will henceforth receive their salaries on the first week of the month..

Daily Times



The Federal Government has confirmed a report which ranks Nigeria first on the list of countries with high record of mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS

Daily Trust

The Nigerian Army yesterday recovered the remains of the former Head of Administration, Army Headquarters, retired Major General Idris Alkali, about two months after he was declared missing on his way from Abuja to Bauchi via Jos. The remains of Alkali were found in a sack

Leadership



The Osun State Chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) has charged members of the party and the people of the state to disregard the purported suspension of membership of Otunba Iyiola Omisore by Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba Socio Cultural group. Reacting to the development in Osogbo yesterday, the spokesman of the party, Mr. Taiwo Akeju

Tribune



A team of Nigerian doctors Tuesday successfully separated a set of conjoined twins at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada. The doctors led by Dr Nuhu Kwajafa of the Global Peace Initiatives confirmed the success