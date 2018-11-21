Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st November

Vanguard
PDP mocks Buhari over alleged plagiarism
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday flayed President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly “stealing” the Rex Institute’s “Next Level” logo and mantra as his 2019 campaign mantra.
This Day
2019: Misuse of Card Reader Will Be Risky, Jonathan Warns
Jonathan: I was pressed to reject 2015 election result
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed how he was pressured not to accept defeat in the 2015 election.
The Buhari Campaign Organisation and Empowerment (BCO) in Bayelsa State says plan is underway to embark on ward-to-ward mobilisation for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Daily Trust
Democracy must not be left for hooligans – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised Nigerians not to allow the country’s democracy in the hands of non-democrats and hooligans.