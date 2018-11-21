Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st November

Vanguard

PDP mocks Buhari over alleged plagiarism

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday flayed President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly “stealing” the Rex Institute’s “Next Level” logo and mantra as his 2019 campaign mantra.

This Day

2019: Misuse of Card Reader Will Be Risky, Jonathan Warns

Reflecting on the manipulation of card reader during the 2015 general election, President Goodluck Jonathan has warned that any attempt to repeat the misuse of the electoral tool in the forthcoming 2019 presidential poll would be risky.

The Nation

Jonathan: I was pressed to reject 2015 election result

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed how he was pressured not to accept defeat in the 2015 election.

Guardian

Ortom asks Amaechi to prove allegations on Mbalom killings

Governor Samuel Ortom has asked the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi to prove his allegation on the killing of two priests and 17 other parishioners in Mbalom at the beginning of this year or retract his comments and tender a public apology to the families of the victims as well as the government and people of Benue State.

The Sun

Buhari’s 2nd tenure more reassuring than 8 years of Atiku, says UP

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) literally forced it to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections.

Tribune

Buhari Campaign Organisation to embark on ward-to-ward mobilisation in Bayelsa

The Buhari Campaign Organisation and Empowerment (BCO) in Bayelsa State says plan is underway to embark on ward-to-ward mobilisation for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Daily Trust

Democracy must not be left for hooligans – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised Nigerians not to allow the country’s democracy in the hands of non-democrats and hooligans.

Leadership

How Obama, Borno Govt Frustrated Chibok Girls’ Rescue – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has blamed former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, and Borno State governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, for frustrating the rescue of Chibok schoolgirls, which contributed to his defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

You may also like

Ezekwesili kicks against security chiefs presence at APC rally

DELSU student appreciates God after a snake that crawled into her room while she was fast asleep was killed

“I want to thank me for believing in me” – Snoop Dogg gets his star on the Hollywood Hall of fame

Dino Melaye drops new music video for Atiku

We cannot thank you enough for the peace we have in the country – Abdulsallam to Jonathan

I got calls from UK and US, asking me to tell my friend, Jonathan to accept defeat – former Ghanaian president

Man shares picture of a N1,500 pencil he bought in Ikoyi, Lagos

Former world’s fattest man arrested for stealing toy & other items

Buhari, Atiku, FFk, others hail Jonathan as he turns 61

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *