Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st November

Vanguard

PDP mocks Buhari over alleged plagiarism

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday flayed President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly “stealing” the Rex Institute’s “Next Level” logo and mantra as his 2019 campaign mantra.

This Day

Reflecting on the manipulation of card reader during the 2015 general election, President Goodluck Jonathan has warned that any attempt to repeat the misuse of the electoral tool in the forthcoming 2019 presidential poll would be risky. The Nation

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed how he was pressured not to accept defeat in the 2015 election.

Guardian Ortom asks Amaechi to prove allegations on Mbalom killings Governor Samuel Ortom has asked the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi to prove his allegation on the killing of two priests and 17 other parishioners in Mbalom at the beginning of this year or retract his comments and tender a public apology to the families of the victims as well as the government and people of Benue State. The Sun Buhari’s 2nd tenure more reassuring than 8 years of Atiku, says UP The United Progressive Party (UPP) has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) literally forced it to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections. Tribune Buhari Campaign Organisation to embark on ward-to-ward mobilisation in Bayelsa

The Buhari Campaign Organisation and Empowerment (BCO) in Bayelsa State says plan is underway to embark on ward-to-ward mobilisation for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Daily Trust

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised Nigerians not to allow the country’s democracy in the hands of non-democrats and hooligans.

Leadership