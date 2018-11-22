Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22ND November

Vanguard

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has debunked insinuations by a newspaper that he was persuaded not to concede defeat by some of his ministers including former finance minister Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala describing it as twisted logic.

The Sun

Group Capt. Sam Ewang, retd. is the former military governor of Ogun State and a chieftain of the APC. In this interview, he told Daily Sun that the generality of the people who initially decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to other political parties have changed their minds and returned to the party. He was also positive that the APC will win over the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party in the state.

Daily Times

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ogun State, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, has said that he has no regrets dumping the Peoples Democratic (PDP), the party on which platform he rose to political prominence, infact he said he is happy he left the party.

Guardian

With general elections very near, the two major political parties might have unwittingly picked the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly for a preliminary test of strength.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday alleged a plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to take over the house, aided by security operatives, and unleash an impeachment plot against the state governor, Emmanuel Udom.

The Nation

Absence of the principal suspect in the Offa robbery trial yesterday stalled the beginning of trial of other suspects at the Ilorin High Court in Kwara State.

Tribune

When it was announced that one of the advertised headliners for the October 27 Guest Writer Session was unavoidably absent, the look of disappointment showed clearly on the faces of most attendees. They had arrived the venue of the literary event with a lot of anticipation, only to be told that Chief Timipre Sylva had to attend an urgent meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Daily Trust

The Minister of state Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, will on Monday in Lagos launch three regulatory guidelines aimed at standardising the nation’s oil and gas industry.