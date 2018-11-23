Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd November

Vanguard

ABUJA—House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the sudden death of Michael Adikwu, the principal suspect in Offa robbery incident in Kwara State, mandating the Committee on Police Affairs to commence investigation into the matter and report back in four weeks.

The Sun

GOVERNOR of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said his comments in Paris on the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was never meant to denigrate lecturers but rather to engage in constructive debate over issues bordering on the academic sector of the nation.

The Guardian

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State yesterday presented the 2019 budget estimate of N402.63 billion to the House of Assembly. This represents 17 per cent increase of last year’s estimate, which was N345.4 billion.

Daily Times

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has cautioned Nigerians on voting for candidates that have failed Nigeria in the past or lacked innovation and creativity to move the country forward.

This Day

In this exclusive interview with THISDAY, the Young Progressive Party Presidential Candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, speaks about his upbringing, professional sojourn and why he decided to run for the number one job in Nigeria. Sunday Ehigiator brings excepts

Tribune

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why he feared that then-incoming President Muhammadu Buhari would go after his supporters, saying that even if that was not the intention of the new president, those around him could have pressed for it for their own interests.

Leadership

The Presidency has rejected former President Goodluck Jonathan’s claim that there is more corruption in the country now than when he was in office.

The Nation

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked the African Independent Television (AIT) to retract with apology, the airing of a photo on its social media segment, Kakaki Social, where a purported tweeter account belonging to him, depicted a picture of his alleged meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).