Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd November

Vanguard
Reps probe death of Adikwu, Offa robbery prime suspect
ABUJA—House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the sudden death of Michael Adikwu, the principal suspect in Offa robbery incident in Kwara State, mandating the Committee on Police Affairs to commence investigation into the matter and report back in four weeks.
The Sun
ASUU strike: My comments not meant to denigrate lecturers –Fayemi
GOVERNOR of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said his comments in Paris on the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was never meant to denigrate lecturers but rather to engage in constructive debate over issues bordering on the academic sector of the nation.
The Guardian
Amosun presents N402.6b budget to Ogun assembly
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State yesterday presented the 2019 budget estimate of N402.63 billion to the House of Assembly. This represents 17 per cent increase of last year’s estimate, which was N345.4 billion.
Daily Times
Don’t vote failed leaders without innovative, creative ideas, Ezekwesili tells Nigerians
The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has cautioned Nigerians on voting for candidates that have failed Nigeria in the past or lacked innovation and creativity to move the country forward.
This Day
Kingsley Moghalu: Watching Failure of Recycled Politicians Pushed Me to Run for President
Tribune
Why I feared Buhari will persecute my people — Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why he feared that then-incoming President Muhammadu Buhari would go after his supporters, saying that even if that was not the intention of the new president, those around him could have pressed for it for their own interests.
Leadership
Presidency Knocks Jonathan Over Corruption Claims
The Presidency has rejected former President Goodluck Jonathan’s claim that there is more corruption in the country now than when he was in office.
The Nation
Obasanjo seeks apology from AIT over alleged ‘meeting with Osinbajo, others’
FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked the African Independent Television (AIT) to retract with apology, the airing of a photo on its social media segment, Kakaki Social, where a purported tweeter account belonging to him, depicted a picture of his alleged meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).