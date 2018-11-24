Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24Th November

Vanguard

2019: APC drags INEC to court, insists on participating in Zamfara elections

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to court, seeking an order to permit its candidates to participate in the forthcoming general elections in Zamfara State.

Thisday

Killing of 44 Soldiers: Buhari Meets with Service Chiefs, Dispatches Defence Minister to Chad

Worried by the killing of 44 soldiers by Boko Haram last Sunday during an attack on a military base in Metele, Borno State, near the Nigeria – Chad boarder, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, summoned an emergency meeting with the Service Chiefs.

The Sun

Buhari to corrupt leaders: You won’t escape jail

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that leaders who undermine the economy by denying workers their benefits, while stuffing personal accounts with public funds will not escape the current anti-corruption dragnet.

Daily Times

Minimum wage, Govs and N30,000 demand

In the last few months, stakeholders in the Organised Labour have been involved in back and forth negotiations over the new minimum wage to be paid by employers to the working population in the country.

Guardian

Problem with Nigeria is finding upright men in authority, says Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says that the problem with Nigeria is finding upright men in positions of authority.

Leadership

Boko Haram Resurgence: President Dispatches Defence Minister To Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the minister of defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan Ali (rtd), to the neighbouring Republic of Chad for an urgent meeting with President Idris Deby and his defence counterpart.

Daily Trust

2019: Why other candidates must step down for me – Rev Chris Okotie

Reverend Chris Okotie, pastor of the Household of God Church and presidential candidate of Fresh Party for the 2019 elections, argues, in this interview, that all the other presidential candidates need to step down for him so he can set up an Interim National Government. This, Okotie says, is the only way to take Nigeria out the woods

The Nation

I am done with honorary awards, says Soyinka

The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday, said he was done with the conferment of honorary degrees on him.

 

Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Army clears the air on number of soldiers killed by Boko Haram recently

Buhari convenes meeting with service chiefs after 44 soldiers were killed by Boko Haram

Six things you probably didn’t know about Atiku Abubakar

45-year-old mother of 9 dumps husband, converts to Islam to marry her 32-year-old Gambian lover (Photos)

“Not every woman is supposed to have kids or be married” – Designer Zizi Cardow reveals

How can so many soldiers die in one day and we go on as a nation as if nothing happened? – Ben Bruce

Fact Checker: Is Boko Haram ‘technically defeated’?

21-year-old criminal nabbed in Bayelsa for extorting money, phone from a bricklayer

Shehu Sani reacts to how presidency received Jonathan’s book

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *