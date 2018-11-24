Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24Th November

Vanguard
2019: APC drags INEC to court, insists on participating in Zamfara elections
Thisday
Killing of 44 Soldiers: Buhari Meets with Service Chiefs, Dispatches Defence Minister to Chad
Worried by the killing of 44 soldiers by Boko Haram last Sunday during an attack on a military base in Metele, Borno State, near the Nigeria – Chad boarder, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, summoned an emergency meeting with the Service Chiefs.
The Sun
Buhari to corrupt leaders: You won’t escape jail
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that leaders who undermine the economy by denying workers their benefits, while stuffing personal accounts with public funds will not escape the current anti-corruption dragnet.
Daily Times
Minimum wage, Govs and N30,000 demand
Guardian
Problem with Nigeria is finding upright men in authority, says Osinbajo
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says that the problem with Nigeria is finding upright men in positions of authority.
Leadership
Boko Haram Resurgence: President Dispatches Defence Minister To Chad
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the minister of defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan Ali (rtd), to the neighbouring Republic of Chad for an urgent meeting with President Idris Deby and his defence counterpart.
Daily Trust
2019: Why other candidates must step down for me – Rev Chris Okotie
Reverend Chris Okotie, pastor of the Household of God Church and presidential candidate of Fresh Party for the 2019 elections, argues, in this interview, that all the other presidential candidates need to step down for him so he can set up an Interim National Government. This, Okotie says, is the only way to take Nigeria out the woods
The Nation
I am done with honorary awards, says Soyinka
The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday, said he was done with the conferment of honorary degrees on him.