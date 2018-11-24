Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24Th November

Vanguard

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to court, seeking an order to permit its candidates to participate in the forthcoming general elections in Zamfara State.

Thisday

Worried by the killing of 44 soldiers by Boko Haram last Sunday during an attack on a military base in Metele, Borno State, near the Nigeria – Chad boarder, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, summoned an emergency meeting with the Service Chiefs.

The Sun

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that leaders who undermine the economy by denying workers their benefits, while stuffing personal accounts with public funds will not escape the current anti-corruption dragnet.

Daily Times

In the last few months, stakeholders in the Organised Labour have been involved in back and forth negotiations over the new minimum wage to be paid by employers to the working population in the country.

Guardian

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says that the problem with Nigeria is finding upright men in positions of authority.

Leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the minister of defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan Ali (rtd), to the neighbouring Republic of Chad for an urgent meeting with President Idris Deby and his defence counterpart.

Daily Trust

Reverend Chris Okotie, pastor of the Household of God Church and presidential candidate of Fresh Party for the 2019 elections, argues, in this interview, that all the other presidential candidates need to step down for him so he can set up an Interim National Government. This, Okotie says, is the only way to take Nigeria out the woods

The Nation

The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday, said he was done with the conferment of honorary degrees on him.