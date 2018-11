Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday, said if Nigeria must get out of the woods, it must begin now to take concrete steps towards empowering every group in the society and give ears to their views and aspirations, saying it is only in such situation that the country can truly end extreme poverty.

Thisday

The Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has issued a contempt notice on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over what it termed disobedience to court orders.

Guardian