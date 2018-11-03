Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd November

Vanguard



Former Chief of staff to Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Uche Nwosu, yesterday said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomole, cannot stop his 2019 governorship candidature for APC, in the state.

The Nation



The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has ordered his Intelligence Response Team(IRT), led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari to fish out the killers of the traditional ruler of Adara community in Kaduna, Dr. Maiwada Galadima.Galadima, a first class monarch was gruesomely murdered, after he was kidnapped alongside his wife and several others by a gang of armed men, on the Kachia- Kaduna Highway.

ThisDay

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja received the attestation and confirmation of his West African School Certificate(WASC) Examination result issued by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in 1961. There has been controversy over the presidents secondary school certificate for several years. In a swift reaction.

Guardian



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said his administration has ensured even distribution of political appointments to reflect diverse interests across the country, regardless of the voting patterns of the 2015 presidential elections.

The Sun



Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has assigned portfolios to the 26 new commissioners and members of the State Executive Council swore-in on Friday

.

Daily Times



Ahead of the 2019 general election and its governorship tickets, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams.

Daily Trust



Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has accused the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of deceiving him and the party in the state when he supposedly cancelled the October 1 governorship primary in the state and set up a new one. Reacting to the announcement of the submission of …

Leadership



The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Friday, said the controversy concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s school certificate is embarrassing and felt a sense of duty to produce and deliver to him a confirmation and attestation of his results, in form of a duplicate certificate.

Tribune



AS political parties struggled last night to meet the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the submission of lists of governorship and House of Assembly candidates for next year’s general election.