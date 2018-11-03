Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd November

Vanguard

Imo APC battle: Even Oshiomole can’t stop my mandate ‘ Nwosu


Former Chief of staff to Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Uche Nwosu, yesterday said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomole, cannot stop his 2019 governorship candidature for APC, in the state.

The Nation

IGP orders special squad to fish out killers of Kaduna monarch


The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has ordered his Intelligence Response Team(IRT), led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari to fish out the killers of the traditional ruler of Adara community in Kaduna, Dr. Maiwada Galadima.Galadima, a first class monarch was gruesomely murdered, after he was kidnapped alongside his wife and several others by a gang of armed men, on the Kachia- Kaduna Highway.

ThisDay

WAEC Presents Certificate to Buhari, PDP, Others Punch Holes

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja received the attestation and confirmation of his West African School Certificate(WASC) Examination result issued by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in 1961. There has been controversy over the presidents secondary school certificate for several years. In a swift reaction.

Guardian

Buhari to Nigerians, I’ve been fair in my appointments


President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said his administration has ensured even distribution of political appointments to reflect diverse interests across the country, regardless of the voting patterns of the 2015 presidential elections.

The Sun

Gov, Tambuwal assign portfolios to 26 new Commissioners


Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has assigned portfolios to the 26 new commissioners and members of the State Executive Council swore-in on Friday

.

Daily Times

APC guber ticket: Oshiomhole calls Govs Rochas, Amosun emperors


Ahead of the 2019 general election and its governorship tickets, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams.

Daily Trust

Oshiomhole is a deceit ‘ Okorocha


Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has accused the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of deceiving him and the party in the state when he supposedly cancelled the October 1 governorship primary in the state and set up a new one. Reacting to the announcement of the submission of …

Leadership

President Buhari, WAEC And PDP’s Toxic Air


The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Friday, said the controversy concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s school certificate is embarrassing and felt a sense of duty to produce and deliver to him a confirmation and attestation of his results, in form of a duplicate certificate.

Tribune

Rivers: INEC rejects APC’s list Says no extension of deadline


AS political parties struggled last night to meet the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the submission of lists of governorship and House of Assembly candidates for next year’s general election.

