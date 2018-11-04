Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th November

Vanguard



The controversy over the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun and Imo States continued, yesterday, as Governor Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Mr Uche Nwosu, an in-law of Governor Rochas Okorocha (Imo), attacked the National Chairman of the ruling party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Nation



Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State yesterday removed former Governor Ayo Fayose as the leader of the party in the state while affirming the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, as PDPs new leader in Ekiti State and Southwest region. Olujimi is the partys highest ranking political office holder in the southwest geo-political zone.They asked for the immediate dissolution of the present State Working Committee (SWC) led by the state PDP Chairman

ThisDay



Hes not our member as his expulsion still stands, says PDP Bayo Akinloye The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, and other members of the party’s national leadership must respect the rule of law or risk going to jail, Senator Buruji Kashamu has said. Kashamu, the senator representing Ogun East senatorial district

Guardian



Despite the Federal Government’s claim of undertaking various road projects worth N2.8t across the country, 69 of which it claimed are in the South East, lost man hours, missed delivery deadlines and multiple deaths are still a daily reoccurrence on federal roads as revealed by this second batch of our report on federal roads.

The Sun

Sokoto Emir of Gunmi, Zamfara State and former Chief Judge, Justice Hassan Lawal Gunmi, has highlighted the disrespect for rule of law and not non-obedience to court orders as some of the factors threatening Nigeria’s democratic stability. The Emir stated this, in Sokoto, on Saturday, while speaking as a Guest Speaker at the

Daily Times



The Presidency and the West African Examinations Council, on Saturday, disagreed on the reason for the issuance of an Attestation of Results to President Muhammadu

Daily Trust



The remains of late Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali, which was found by a team of Nigerian Army on Search and Rescue Operation, was buried at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja on Saturday. The burial, which was concluded at around 3 p.m., was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, former Military Administrator of Lagos

Leadership



The Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) has described as fake, a purported letter credited to it as soliciting for contracts from the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing even as it demanded of an apology from the Director, Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr Festus Keyamo for linking the said letter to the

Tribune



Erstwhile chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Shehu Sani, represents Kaduna Central in the Senate. The chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, who recently dumped the APC for the Peoples’ Redemption