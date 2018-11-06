Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th November

Vanguard



THREE former Commissioners of Police (CPs) in Anambra State during the tenure of Mr. Peter Obi as governor, have exonerated him from the allegation of demolition of mosques and the sacking of non-indigenes, particularly northerners from the state being propagated by the opposition against him on social media.

ThisDay



Tripartite committee report signed ‘To be submitted to Buhari today Deji Elumoye, Omololu Ogunmade, Wale Ajimotokan, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Ugo Aliogo, Peter Uzoho in Lagos There was relief yesterday as a midnight agreement between labour and the federal government on the dispute over minimum wage for workers averted a nationwide strike

The Nation



FORMER Information Minister Prof. Jerry Gana has approached the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, seeking Donald Dukes nullification as Social Democratic Partys (SDP) presidential candidate.They argued that the process that produced the partys flag bearer violated the SDP constitution.Duke, a former Cross River Governor, polled 812 votes to defeat his closed rival, Prof. Gana, who polled 611 votes at the partys national convention held at Old Parade Ground, Abuja,

Guardian



The Southwest Governors’ Forum has expressed concern on economic and security challenges posed by gridlock in the Apapa port and urged the Federal Government to create alternative routes.

The Sun



Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole’s recent apology,on his behalf, to the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Anthony Obinna, as a cheap blackmail. Governor Okorocha said he has no problem, whatsoever, with the Catholic Church and wondered how Oshiomhole came up with the

The Authority



Abuja The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has charged Nigerian…

Daily Trust



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has said security gaps and lack of decisive action by state authorities and security agencies enabled the killing of late Major General Idris Alkali in Plateau State. Buratai spoke yesterday at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Abuja, when Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong

Leadership



Nigeria is currently feeding 9 million children in 26 states, Mrs Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to the president on National Social Welfare Programme, has said. She said that Federal Government’s feeds pupils with 6 million eggs and 594 cows weekly under its Home Grown School Feeding Programme. Uwais disclosed this in Abuja

.

Tribune



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on revelations of how N378 billion proceed from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends