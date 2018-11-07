Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th November

Vanguard

ADO-EKITI—FORMER governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, advised the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to face governance and stop lamenting.

ThisDay

A former lawmaker, Senator Bassey Henshaw has said there is an urgent need for the federal government to consider capital punishment for rape offenders particularly against minors.

Guardian

The Presidency has frowned at misinterpretation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks when he received the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage from the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple, on Tuesday.

Daily Times

The Police has arrested one Mohammed Yusuf (of no fixed address), a native of Kauranamuda, Zamfara State who broke into the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, at the early hours of Tuesday in Abuja.

The Sun