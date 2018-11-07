Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th November

Vanguard

Stop lamenting, face governance, Fayose tells Fayemi

ADO-EKITI—FORMER governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, advised the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to face governance and stop lamenting.

ThisDay

Lawmaker Suggests Capital Punishment for Violators of Minors

A former lawmaker, Senator Bassey Henshaw has said there is an urgent need for the federal government to consider capital punishment for rape offenders particularly against minors.

Guardian

Presidency dismisses reports on Buhari’s endorsement of N30,000 minimum wage

The Presidency has frowned at misinterpretation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks when he received the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage from the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple, on Tuesday.

Daily Times

Attempt on Ekweremadu’s life: It’s burglary, not assassination attempt, says police

The Police has arrested one Mohammed Yusuf (of no fixed address), a native of Kauranamuda, Zamfara State who broke into the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, at the early hours of Tuesday in Abuja.

The Sun

Ogun proposes N305b for 2019 budget

The Ogun State Government has proposed N305 billion for the 2019 budget, Commissioner for Budget Planning, Ms. Adenrele Adesina said this, on Tuesday.

Leadership

Nigeria Records Reduction In Rice Importation, No Dollar Allocated For Rice, Says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says the volume of rice importation into Nigeria (in metric tonnes) has declined drastically in 2018, judging by figures obtained from various official sources.

Tribune

I’m fully commitment to having new National Minimum Wage — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday expressed his commitment to ensuring the implementation of a new National Minimum Wage.

The Nation

Lagos APC, PDP warming up for National Assembly elections

CANDIDATES of the various parties seeking to represent Lagos State at the National Assembly are not leaving anything to chance in their bid to receive the endorsement of the electorate in next year’s general elections.

