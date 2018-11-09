Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th November

 

Vanguard

Atiku orders payment of N33,000 minimum wage to his workers

Former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has directed the implementation of N33,000 minimum wage to all employees in his companies.

ThisDay

Don’t Delay Minimum Wage Bill, Labour Tells Buhari

The organised labour Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to send to the National Assembly, without any delay, a bill fixing N30,000 as national minimum wage or risk resumption of hostility.

The Sun

Attack on Ekweremadu, conspiracy against Igbo – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the assassination attempt on Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday, describing the incident as a conspiracy against Ndigbo.

Guardian

Okupe joins Buhari’s campaign team

The first son of the People’s Democratic Party chief and former spokesman to two Nigerian presidents has formally joined president Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team of ahead of the 2019 general election.

Daily Times

Corruption: PDP urges NIA, DSS, Interpol to track Oshiomhole

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and INTERPOL to help track down the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, believed to be on the run outside the country since his reported interrogation by the Department of State Services

Daily Trust

Amosun distances self from Oshiomhole travails

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, yesterday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Tribune

$8.8m was not spent to unveil Air Nigeria in London — Aviation Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of State for aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said that contrary to reports that there were no investors for the suspended Nigeria Air project, that Nigeria was able to attract potential investors such as IsDB, AfDB, AFREXIM, US-EXIM, Standard Chartered Bank, Boeing, Airbus, COMAC/CCECC, BOAD, China-Exim, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines for the national carrier.

The Nation

2019 poll: Buhari vows harsh verdict for Atiku

THE proposed N30,000 minimum wage seems to have become a campaign issue ahead of next year’s election.

