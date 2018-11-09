Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th November

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the assassination attempt on Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday, describing the incident as a conspiracy against Ndigbo.

Guardian

The first son of the People’s Democratic Party chief and former spokesman to two Nigerian presidents has formally joined president Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team of ahead of the 2019 general election.

Daily Times

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and INTERPOL to help track down the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, believed to be on the run outside the country since his reported interrogation by the Department of State Services

Daily Trust

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, yesterday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Tribune

Nigeria’s Minister of State for aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said that contrary to reports that there were no investors for the suspended Nigeria Air project, that Nigeria was able to attract potential investors such as IsDB, AfDB, AFREXIM, US-EXIM, Standard Chartered Bank, Boeing, Airbus, COMAC/CCECC, BOAD, China-Exim, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines for the national carrier.

The Nation

THE proposed N30,000 minimum wage seems to have become a campaign issue ahead of next year’s election.