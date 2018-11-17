Nigerian Psychiatrist Reveals What Regular S*x Does To The Mental Health Of Women

A psychiatrist, Dr Maymunah Kadiri, on Saturday, advised married women to have regular s*x in order to prevent depression.

Kadiri, the Medical Director of Pinnacle Medical Services gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

According to her, s*x is not just to nourish a woman’s body, it is also beneficial for her mental health.

“As women, there is need for us to make our spouses our best friends if we want to be mentally healthy.

“Studies have shown that women who have more active sex and are in long-term relationships are less likely to be depressed than women who go without s*x.

“So, more s*x is important and essential. It is a remedy for persistent headache in women.

“Low s*xual drive, which leads to depression, should be looked into. A woman can be depressed when her sexual drive drops.

“Frequent s*x can play a role in women’s sense of well being and quality of life,’’ Kadiri said.

She explained that s*x was not just for procreation, adding that it could create bonding, good companionship and sound sleep.

Kadiri, popularly called ‘celebrity shrink’, urged women dealing with depression to frequently indulge in s*x, as it boosts their self-esteem.

She also advised women who are over-weight to consider having an active s*xual life, as it boosts their endorphins levels. Endorphins are happy hormones.

“The happy hormones will make them lose some calories as well as sleep better.

”Orgasms trigger the release of endorphins which are happy hormones secreted by the brain that act as effective painkillers,’’ she said.

