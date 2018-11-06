Nigerian rapper Eldee the Don & his wife celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

Real name, Lanre Dabiri, Eldee the Don is one of Nigeria’s veteran rappers whose legendary hits remain a favourite of many Nigerians. The singer and his wife, recently marked their 10th wedding anniversary.

His beautiful wife, Dolapo, took to her Instagram page to celebrate with beautiful words.

She wrote:

“It really doesn’t feel like 10 years come to think about it we’ve actually been together for more than twenty. I remember Abbey Oduwaiye (bless his soul) conducting a mock wedding ceremony for us back in Unilag. I remember saying “I do” and meaning it.

I’m happy today but honestly Today really feels like everyday with you and the girls. Filled with peace, happiness, love, support and laughter. For this I’m grateful to Baba God! It’s been sweet and real all at the same time. Thank you for being both my rock and my cozy comforter . I feel safe with you. Here’s to US!! I love you. Happy Anniversary my darling…..to infinity and beyond ��

The former Trybesmen member and his beautiful wife got married in 2008, and have two daughters, Temi and Toke.