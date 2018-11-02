Nigerian soldier miraculous survives after from Boko Haram attack penetrated his sweater (photos)

A Nigerian soldier who is serving in Azare, Yobe state, survived an attack this morning and has taken to social media to share the good news.

Sammy Jay Ajuwa and other soldiers were being attacked by Boko Haram insurgents when he was shot at. He was struck by a bullet which luckily made a hole in his sweater but lodged there and didn’t enter his body. Sadly, some soldiers weren’t as lucky.

He wrote:

My location azare yobe was attack diz morning but Almighty God keep me alive despite bullet penetrate my sweater but didn’t touch me its just a miracle 4rm d Lord

RIP to those who died)

Still in hospital but I’m okay no injury