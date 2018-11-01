News Feed

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye buys a 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith for his 30th birthday (Photos)

Nigerian striker, Brown Ideye, who turned 30 years last month, gifted himself a 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith for his birthday.

Ideye, who plays as a striker for Chinese club Tianjin Teda also has a 2017 Rolls Royce.

The Nigerian forward’s net market value is above $ 6.5 million.

Ideye net worth could be estimated to be above $5 million as his primary source of income mostly comes through playing football for Nigeria and various clubs around the world.

He loves to spend and live a lavish and luxurious lifestyle.

Brown Ideye is also fond of luxurious cars and owns some of the best.

