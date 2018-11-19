Nigerian Students, NLC, Embark On Massive Protest In Abuja

In a determined bid to demand increased funding for education, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), on Monday, embarked on a protest in Abuja, in a protest titled “Save education rally”.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, while speaking with journalists, the NANS president, Danielson Akpan, said the the dwindling allocation of funding to the sector is saddening. “The funding keeps dropping every year,” Akpan said.

Head of International Relations department at the NLC who also spoke to correspondent, said much attention is not given to the education sector, adding that the major reason for the ongoing ASUU strike is poor funding of the sector.

This is developing story, we’ll bring you more details…

