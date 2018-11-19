News Feed

Nigerian Students, NLC, Embark On Massive Protest In Abuja

In a determined bid to demand increased funding for education, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), on Monday, embarked on a protest in Abuja, in a protest titled “Save education rally”.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, while speaking with journalists, the NANS president, Danielson Akpan, said the the dwindling allocation of funding to the sector is saddening. “The funding keeps dropping every year,” Akpan said.

Head of International Relations department at the NLC who also spoke to correspondent, said much attention is not given to the education sector, adding that the major reason for the ongoing ASUU strike is poor funding of the sector.

This is developing story, we’ll bring you more details… 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Ruthless Mexican Drug Lord Dies While In Custody

Tragedy As 5 APC Members Die In Fatal Kwara Accident

Buhari’s The ‘Next Level’ – APC Roadmap Ahead Of 2019 Elections

The Moment A Side-chic Fled As Wife Busts Her Husband At A Popular Mall In Lagos (Photos+Video)

3 People Dead, 75 Arrested As Violence Erupts During Birthday Party In Bauchi

Angry Woman Brutally Stabs Man In Delta (Graphic Photos)

Is This The Worst Miss Ever? See The Moment Chelsea Striker Morata Missed An Open Net (Video)

Atiku Kicks As Service Chiefs Are Pictured Attending Buhari’s Campaign Launch

President Buhari, Governors In Closed-door Meeting Over Minimum Wage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *