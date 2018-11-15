Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian university graduate rocks cement sack to celebrate his graduation (Photos)

A Facebook user identified as Opesanmi Opeyemi Opeomoope, has taken to the social networking platform to shared the photos of a young man graduating from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba in Akoko, Ondo state, who decided to do something unique with his dress code on the day of his final exams.

While observing the popular theme for last day of final exams in universities where every student graduating would rock a white t-shirt for their peers to sign on, the young man completed his dressing by rocking a cement sack pant trouser to celebrate his graduation.

Opeomoope who shared the photos online wrote:

“AAUA Graduate Wears Cement Sack Material To Celebrate. His Graduation (Photos). The guy dressed using a material made from cement sack as his trouser to celebrate his singing out. He is from Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba – Akoko in Ondo State.”

