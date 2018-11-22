Nigerian woman gushes about getting married to the man she used to make fun of on Facebook, shares their love story (Photos)

Lovely Nigerian couple, Anita and Asuquo will be tying the knots this weekend, starting with a traditional wedding in Akwa Ibom today.

Taking to Facebook, the lovely bride-to-be, Anita shared how she used to make fun of Asuquo over his political views, aspiration and disposition.

According to her, she never liked him and one time went into his inbox to tell him that he is a complete joke after she spotted his campaign posters.

Read below,

He was my friend on Facebook but we never chatted, even though I saw some of his posts, I took no notice.

All these political people, nki dogho do interested.

I never liked him (nki bata bad anye)

I remember making fun of him with a friend once…

One day I saw a poster of him, he was contesting for a position; I felt it was a complete joke because I knew he wouldn’t win at that time. So I Went to his inbox to tell him bluntly what I felt about him and his poster.

That was the first time we chatted. He asked for my number, I RELUCTANTLY gave him my “business number.” I prayed he wouldn’t call.

That night, oga sent a love text, I rolled my eyes in contempt (mme ani do ayem). In my mind he wasn’t up to the standard I dated or had in mind to date, I mean, I was even quiting a relationship I called ‘standard’.

I didnt know God was in a corner laughing.

God’s ways clearly differs from man’s ways!

Thereafter the baba called and I just knew I had entered one chance!

I finally met him on my sister’s wedding day and he WILLINGLY paid for all my pictures, he stayed with me till the very end. I was amazed at his kindness… I had found a diamond in the rough.

Overtime, I have learnt not to judge a book by its cover.

I have learnt what it means to love and be loved unconditionally.

I have learnt about sacrifice, forgiveness and hope.

I have learnt what it means to be courageous and determined against all odds.

We’ve been termed an unlikely pair with little connecting interests but we’ve been through the hurdles of a relationship even though we were a thousand miles apart.

We have trusted and believed in God and each other.

God has blessed me and I am thankful.

One year and 3 months later we will be saying ‘I do’ and spending a lifetime together.

I’m saying “I do” to my friend, cheer Master and partner in everi everi!!!!

Dear friends share in our joy, be happy for us, pray for us.

It’s today 22nd and 24th of November.

# Kimani2018 # Abasi_Ikpong_Abene_Owo

Their lovely photos below,