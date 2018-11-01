Nigerian workers are the most used in the world – I Go Dye writes

Nigerian visionary comedian, motivational speaker, writer and social crusader Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye has said in a recent post on social media that, Nigerian workers are actually the most used in the world.

I Go Dye stated this while talking on the growing call for an increase in minimum wage.

He wrote;

NIGERIA WORKERS ARE THE MOST USED WORKERS IN THE WORLD, OTHER COUNTRIES WORK PER HOUR, WHILE NIGERIAN WORKERS WORK FROM 8AM -4PM AND YET THEY ARE PAID LESS THAN $50 MONTHLY.

When I proposed to Federal Government 2017 Logic and Reason without guns. Here we are today still deliberating on it.

Minimum wage is an Insult to our pride as a Nation

When you evaluate what is obtainable across other countries even in Africa or else where as minimum wage, 1. Nigeria – $38 (N18,000).

2. Algeria – $175 (N83,000).

3. Belgium – $1,738 (N810,000).

4. Cameroun – 36, 270CFA ($75) N38,000.

5. Chad – $120 (N60,000).

6. Denmark – $1,820 (N900,000).

7. Libya – $430 (N190,000).

8. Japan – $1000 (N350,000).

9. Cote D’ivoire -36,607CFA $72.

10. New Zealand -$3,187 (N1.4m).

11. Luxemburg – $2,500 (N1.1m).

12. Spain – $760. (N300,000).

13. Switzerland – $5,620 – N2.5m.

14. USA – $11 per hour.

What is the strength of a nation if not it’s work force and the youths? If nigeria politicians recieve #18,000 will they be killing themselves to get to office? Unfortunately the youths and workers have suffered terribly in the hands of the politicians more than ever before. Even with the high cost of essential commodities,fuel increment and high tariff of electricity and telecommunications services,the average Nigerian workers have continued to be treated like begging orphans in the land of honey. In a country when legislators,Governors and ex governors Continue to receive sitting allowances even when they don’t seat.while the Governors are entitled to security votes that is used at discretion,they all have agreed to treat the Nigeria workers with disdain. If the Governors cannot pay workers minimum wage as advocated by NLC let them resign and allow those that can pay take up their job. They all continue to collect their entitlements while the Nigerian workers are neglected to their fate. This is the right time to address the issue.let every Nigeria with a conscience please add their voice to this injustice that has made the lives of many families to suffer. #Minimumwageiskilling.