“Nigerians are ‘sharper’ than Ghanaians” – Paul Okoye says (Video)

Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group, says that Nigerian artists are smarter than Ghanaian artists while speaking in an interview.

He made this statement in an interview on WGHC Radio in Chicago, USA, the singer revealed that most of the trends come from Ghana but Nigerian singers pick these trends and make them big.

“Nigerians, we’re too sharp…most of the sounds you’re talking about they come from you guys [Ghanaians]… if you’re not sharp enough, Naija we’re sharper,”

he said.

Watch the video below;