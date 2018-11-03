Nigerians can do better than having a man with a dubious certificate lead them – Omokri

The issue of whether president Muhammadu Buhari’s West African School Certificate (WAEC) has been a hot topic for a while now. However it came to a climax yesterday, after he was presented with an attestation certificate by the examination body.

Nigerians have continued to react to the attestation certain and the debate on whether the president truly sat for the exam in 1961, has been the bane of the discussion.

The opposition party has not shied away from the hot topic either, and they on their part, are of the firm belief that Buhari has no certificate with WAEC or else where.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and official ‘ruffler’ of president Buhari’s feathers in his reaction on the matter, has said a man with a ‘dubious certificate’ has no business being Nigeria’s president. He said the country is blessed with more than enough educated people, to have Buhari as it’s leader. He noted also that the president’s cabinet is full of ‘certificate fraudsters’.

He wrote:

There are 120,000 PhD holders in Nigeria and we can’t find a better President than a man with a dubious certificate? Come on Nigeria, you can do better than this! Like attracts like. Look at his cabinet, full of certificate fraudsters. Enough is enough! #BackToDaura