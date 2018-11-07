Nigerians debate, as Kano state house of assembly, vow to probe Ganduje’s bribery case

Kano State House of Assembly has vowed to continue probe into the alleged bribery case, against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje despite the court order.

Baffa Danagundi, the Chairman of the committee, made this known in Kano on Tuesday, as he briefed newsmen on the court order.

‘’We will continue with the investigation, and also we are ready to present our facts to the court on Monday, until we are proved wrong‘

Ganduje, has earned himself several criticisms, after he emerged in various video clips published by Daily Nigerian, allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors. The Governor had been invited to appear before a seven-member committee set-up by the State House of Assembly to investigate the matter. Ganduje, who was represented by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, however denied taking bribes from contractors.

The announcement by the investigating committee’s chairman, who is also the member representing Kano Municipal, has sparked reactions among many Nigerians on social media.

Take a look

Kano assembly wants to continue with the investigation of Ganduje's bribery allegation despite Courts' ruling? How did we get here? Why did the court rule against the investigation in the first place and why are they not obeying the court order? I smell deceit in all of this.😞 — Atere Femi (@femi_atere) November 7, 2018

Please oh…nobody should come here and tell me that the Kano Assembly is defying court ruling to continue their investigation on the bribery allegation of the state governor…They are just playing out the script they've been given…who be mumu — Osinakachi (@ckelvin0911) November 7, 2018

It's all a scripted film.

Ganduje has Kano Assembly under his control.

Public outcry make them to say they will continue.

Let us all sit back and watch the end of the film. They will soon request for the presence of the person who took the clips, he won't show up. — Tweet god (@Davs_ceo) November 7, 2018