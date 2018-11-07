Politics, Trending

Nigerians debate, as Kano state house of assembly, vow to probe Ganduje’s bribery case

Kano State House of Assembly has vowed to continue probe into the alleged bribery case,  against  Governor Abdullahi Ganduje despite the court order.

Baffa Danagundi, the Chairman of the committee, made this known in Kano on Tuesday, as he briefed newsmen on the court order.

‘’We will continue with the investigation, and also we are ready to present our facts to the court on Monday, until we are proved wrong‘

Ganduje, has earned himself several criticisms, after he emerged in various video clips published by Daily Nigerian, allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors. The Governor had been invited to appear before a seven-member committee set-up by the State House of Assembly to investigate the matter. Ganduje, who was represented by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, however denied taking bribes from contractors.

The announcement by the investigating committee’s chairman, who is also the member representing Kano Municipal, has sparked reactions among many Nigerians on social media.

Take a look

Nigerians

 

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th November

Bullied Nigerian model stuns in new professional photo shoot, embraces insecurity

‘Assassination attempt’ on Ekweremadu’s life, a case of burglary – Police

Shehu Sani shocks Nigerians with his campaign posters

Man shocked after seeing market women washing vegetables in a dirty stream in Anambra state (Photo)

Nigerian Lady who was declared wanted by the police for stealing at a party finally speaks

Assasination attempt on Ekweremadu: security agencies under Buhari, now more alive to invading residence of NASS leadership

Day 1: The GTBank Fashion Weekend, Meet the Runway Designers.

NURSING OR WORKING: YOU SHOULD NOT HAVE TO CHOOSE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *