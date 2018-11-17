Politics, Trending

Nigerians fire heavy shots at Saraki over viral audio

 

Senate President Bukola Saraki is currently being ‘roasted’ on social media, after an audio emerged, of him reeling out why he left President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senate President, while addressing a crowd of his supporters in Kwara state recently, revealed how he funded Buhari’s campaign in 2015 with billions of Naira, with the hope of getting juicy appointment for his people, but was dumped soon after the election was won.

Many Nigerian Twitter users have expressed their disappointment about Saraki, over the content of the audio.

See reactions below

 

 

 

You may also like

Why I didn’t pick a senatorial ticket – Rauf Aregbesola

Selling 90% of NNPC as a campaign promise is a dangerous intention – Shehu Sani to Atiku

As soon as PDP announced that Ndi’Igbo has endorsed Atiku, I got calls from well-meaning leaders to disregard the report – Buhari

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th November

Lady wrestles a thug who tried robbing her to the ground till police arrived (Photos)

The real reasons Bukola Saraki left APC(Audio)

Nigerian Lady reveals how her Kids gave her birthday gifts of shoes & bags bought with the lunch money they saved up

Stop turning us down, we make more money than men in suit – Keke Driver advises Nigerian women

Rotimi Amaechi must resign for using state funds to finance Buhari’s campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *