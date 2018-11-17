Nigerians fire heavy shots at Saraki over viral audio

Senate President Bukola Saraki is currently being ‘roasted’ on social media, after an audio emerged, of him reeling out why he left President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senate President, while addressing a crowd of his supporters in Kwara state recently, revealed how he funded Buhari’s campaign in 2015 with billions of Naira, with the hope of getting juicy appointment for his people, but was dumped soon after the election was won.

Many Nigerian Twitter users have expressed their disappointment about Saraki, over the content of the audio.

One of the greatest brain washing audio clip I have ever heard…very similar to Adolf Hitler's message to his army.

Bukola really thinks very lowly about his people and considers National and state treasury as a branch of his personal accounts.

Very shameful audio from Saraki — 🌍Îfâ⚡ (@brynxy1) November 16, 2018

Yes Saraki left APC bc of his pockets. What is surprising here is that some of you are acting surprised. It is not a revelation. Stealing public funds is a way of life for him and his allies. They must have unfettered access to the Nation's Treasury else there won't be peace. — KUKUTE 🇳🇬 (@Ade_Nurayn) November 17, 2018

Kwara State, you might want to ask Saraki where he got the 10 billion Naira he claimed he gave to 30 states. In expectation of “sharing.”

Thank you PMB for saying “not on my watch” — Susan (@SusanHenshaw50) November 17, 2018

God forbids Nigerians bequeath their future into the hands of these uber-desperate and crooked Atiku, Saraki and their itchy fingers crew in the name of the crying deception called "GetNigeriaWorkingAgain — SoulJah (@jeffphilips1) November 16, 2018

One one hand, they criticise #TraderMoni that gives N10K loans to petty traders. On the other, they defend Saraki's audio complaining about patronage not reaching him to "share to the boys", claiming that is how the game is played. 🤔 — Karo (@Karovoni) November 17, 2018

The wickedness in the heart of men. Saraki invested over one billion naira in 2015 elections in return for a juicy post but couldn't provide basic amenities in his state. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) November 17, 2018

The N300m-N400m Saraki spent in 30 states to "install" Buhari into Aso Rock would have created another 100,000 jobs for Kwarans but Mesujamba "loved" Buhari more. pic.twitter.com/Np6lqQ9jmN — André | Dokpesi (@GottiLavida) November 17, 2018

Bukola Saraki audio….. long story short President Kwarapshun’s 2015 was funded by him (saraki) when kwarapshun won, he played Sakari fast one & he didn’t give him appointment for his crew in Kwara. The rest is him playing some gullible young crowd he’s not part of the problem. pic.twitter.com/E04NcZjUAb — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) November 16, 2018

Saraki is not fighting for Kwara State people to get Roads, Rail, Industries, or Hospitals. He's fighting for his co-criminals to get appointment, award bogus contracts, collect 100% payment, abandon them as usual, and share the money among political thugs. https://t.co/ezluwF1v0c — Adamu Hayatu™ (@AHayatu) November 17, 2018

Public Service Announcement. Saraki must NOT return to the 9th National Assembly. — ilsa aida (@IlsaAida) November 16, 2018

My Father Never Handed Kwara To Lagosian And I'll Not Allow That

~ Saraki The above statement is credited to @bukolasaraki the statement is irresponsible and very ridiculous one. is KWARA your Father's company? @bukolasaraki you price yourself/your family too high. — S.M.B.D (OBA)🇳🇬 (@darmmie4luv) November 15, 2018