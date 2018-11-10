Politics, Trending

Nigerians made a mistake voting Buhari in 2015, but they mustn’t repeat the mistake – Fayose

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has said Nigerians mustn’t make the mistake of voting President Muhammadu Buhari into power again.

According to the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Chieftain, Nigerians made the mistake of handing over the country to a man, who he accused of failing at managing his own small business.

Fayose, who recently left office as governor said that the “mistake must not be repeated next year,” said via his twitter handle on Saturday.

He added that, Buhari, who couldn’t make his cows to increase cannot cause the fortune of a nation to increase.

See tweet below

