News Feed

Nigerians React To Death Of Popular OAP, Tosyn Bucknor Who Was Found Dead Inside Her Home

Tosyn was a popular radio presenter and MC. She worked with Top Radio, and then Inspiration FM and many others media outlets.

The young woman was reportedly found dead, last night, by her husband of 3 years, Aurelien Boyer, when he arrived home from work. The cause of death isn’t known for now, but the UNILAG graduate was born with sickle cell anaemia.

Following her death, Nigerians have taken to social media to react. Below are some of those reactions:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

No Water To Flush Toilets At Lagos Int’l Airport, Actress Mary Njoku Forced To Jet Out Of Nigeria To Pee

Heartbreaking: Referee Who Lost His Mother Breaks Down In Tears After Match’s Final Whistle (Photos)

Transition Hours: President Jonathan Writes Back – By Reuben Abati

You Must Come For Debate, PDP Tells Buhari

BREAKING News: Over 10 Gunmen Kidnap Plateau Monarch

NECO Extends Registration Of 2018 SSCE

Commotion As Fire Breaks Out Inside Federal Polytechnic While Students Were Sleeping (Photos)

17-Year-Old Actress, Titobiloluwa Segun-Banjo Declared Missing (Photo)

Saraki Must Go – Senator Ndume Blows Hot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *