Nigerians React To Death Of Popular OAP, Tosyn Bucknor Who Was Found Dead Inside Her Home

Tosyn was a popular radio presenter and MC. She worked with Top Radio, and then Inspiration FM and many others media outlets.

The young woman was reportedly found dead, last night, by her husband of 3 years, Aurelien Boyer, when he arrived home from work. The cause of death isn’t known for now, but the UNILAG graduate was born with sickle cell anaemia.

Following her death, Nigerians have taken to social media to react. Below are some of those reactions:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria