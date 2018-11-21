Nigerians react to news that Blac Chyna is coming to Lagos to sell bleaching cream for $250 per jar

Socialite, Blac Chyna causes a stir on Instagram after she revealed that she will be in Lagos to sell bleaching cream.

As expected, a lot of Nigerians, and even Americans, are criticizing her. They say this is her first time in Lagos, Nigeria, and rather than come with an innovation that will be beneficial, she is coming with a product that will ‘ruin lives’.

She’s been accused of trying to make money at the expense of people’s health.

But there are a few people who have defended her, saying that Nigerians will always buy bleaching cream whether Chyna is coming to sell it to them or not.

Read some reactions below;