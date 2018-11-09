Nigerians React To Prince Charles Allegedly Reading His Speech With Rechargeable Lantern In Abuja

Many Nigerians on social media have reacted to the video clip of the way UK’s Prince Charles and his wife, were treated during his visit to Nigeria especially in Abuja.

Twitter users are talking about the fact that Prince Charles had to read his speech with a rechargeable lantern because the room was poorly lit.

A lot of complaints have been made by Nigerians about the way Prince Charles and his wife’s visit to Nigeria was handled.

First, it was the seating arrangement of monarchs, then it was the quality of the cake. Now, Twitter users are talking about the fact that Prince Charles had to read his speech with a rechargeable lantern because the room was poorly lit.

Below are some reaction we culled online