News Feed

Nigerians React To Senior Lawyer Wearing Torn Gown And Wig To Court (Photos)

A senior lawyer has become a subject of mockery, controversy and criticisms online following his outfit to court.

According to a Facebook user who took to social media to reveal his displeasure with the lawyer’s torn and raggedy wig and gown, this is not the first time the man (lawyer) has appeared in court dressed like that.Internet users including legal practitioners criticised and berated the lawyer for the attire after these pictures were shared online as many were left shocked why a senior lawyer would dress in such manner to court considering his status.

Facebook user ‎Michael Amos‎ wrote,“This is what a very Senior Lawyer wore to court. Today was not the first day I saw him like this. I am bothered as to why a senior lawyer will be comfortable to wear a raggy wig and gown to court. This beats me”. Some users although came to his defence with the argument that notable legal practitioner Chief Rotimi Williams also wore torn gown and wig to court in his hey days.

See reactions below.

You may also like

Toyin Abraham Is Smitten By Adesua Etomi’s Radiant Beauty As She Features On Gtb Fashion Magazine (Photos)

Oyemkke threatens to unleash his d!ck on Tunde Ednut after he was bounced from Wande Coal’s concert

Beautiful Ladies Rush Internet Sensation, Mr. Spell (Photos)

‘I’m Tired Of Eating Human Flesh’ – Man Walks Into Police Station With Severed Leg

Muslim Students Rejoice As Lagos Govt Approves Use Of Hijab In Schools

‘Nothing Works Without Holy Spirit’ – Tonto Dikeh Preaches

EFCC intercepts N211m worth of gold at Lagos Airport (Photo)

Young lady appreciates God after escaping from ritualist den in Delta (Photos)

‘If I no find husband in one year, I’m coming to share yours’ – Toke Makinwa tells Annie Idibia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *