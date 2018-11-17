News Feed

Nigerians react to the news of 19-year-old boy who bought a Benz and iphone xMax for his 16-year-old girlfriend as birthday gift

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the news of undergraduate who bought a Benz and iphone xMax for 16-year-old girlfriend as birthday gift

Well, the news which has since gone viral on social media has caused quite the frenzy. Due to the nature of the gifts and how young the said couples are, there is a bit of mixed reactions on the internet.

With the economy on a downward spiral, a lot of people; especially the guys are concerned with the wealth of his family and how he has succeeded in putting other guys at a disadvantage, especially the ones who can’t afford to treat their girlfriends to such expensive lifestyle.

As expected, there were those who dragged Davido into the frenzy. Recall a few months ago, the singer set the internet on fire after he got his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, a Porsche car for her 23rd birthday.

See some reactions below:

While many people were out rightly impressed by the gesture, some however were not. This Twitter user says he won’t let his 16-year-old daughter keep the car gotten by another man.

