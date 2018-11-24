Uncategorized

Nina loses her personal and business pages on IG to a hacker

BBN Nina’s IG personal and business pages has been hacked by a hacker named Yusuf and he is threatening her.

The hacker took over the account some moments ago and shared some DMs between Nina and Alex as he warned Nina over Ceec telling her that Ceec is the main Snake, he demanded a sum of 800k in order for her to get back her IG page or else he would release some live porn videos to her fans.

The organized hacker has now threatened to equally hack Tunde Ednut and Mercy Aigbe’s account.

Read his post below;




