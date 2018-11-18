Nina & Pawpaw dating – Veteran actor reacts to rumors

Few weeks back, News went round various platforms that reality TV star Nina and Pawpaw are dating. The actor has however come out to debunk the rumours.

According to Pawpaw whose real names are Osita Iheme, the photo of the duo that went viral was taken on the set of a new movie, Tribune reports.

Pawpaw noted that he was not bothered about the reactions the visual had generated. Instead, he was interested in projecting his latest work, Babysitter.

He added that nothing could distract him from focusing on the next phase of the movie production.

“I careless about what people say about me and Nina, especially those that have begun to spread rumours of what is not true; we have just completed my latest where I featured her and other notable artistes.

“This is not new and it can never distract me from my passion. So, I want my fans not to be distracted or misled. Instead, they should be on the lookout for my latest work, Babysitter, which will be so fascinating,” he said.

According the Pawpaw, who promised that the movie will be another blockbuster, the movie is centered on “a semi illiterate house help and a male babysitter faced with onerous task of saving the life of the only child their boss and his wife that die in an auto-accident, and also heir to his empire from the hands of his brother and toxic wife in his life. Matters are made worse when the babysitter was kidnapped.”

The movie, directed by Tchidi Chikere, starred the brain behind the movie, Pawpaw, Kanayo .O. Kanayo, Nina Onyenobi; Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah, Esther Adudu, Jerry Williams, among others.