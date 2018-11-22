News Feed

Nino Idibia has a lovely birthday message for his mum, Sunmbo Adeoye

First son of Nigerian music mogul, 2Face Idibia, Nino Idibia took to his Instagram page hours ago to wish his mother, Sunmbo Adeoye a Happy birthday and his message to her is the sweetest thing.

Writing on his Instagram, Nino shared that he has wanted to stay up until 12 midnight on Wednesday to send her birthday wishes, but he just had to sleep.

He wrote:

🎈🎁Best woman in the world. It’s hard to be you mom❤️. Have a happy birthday and know that I love you. Thank you #triedtostayawaketill12#icantwaitanymore #Nov22

