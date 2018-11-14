Nnmadi Kanu: Court orders the forfeiture of N300m to FG



An Abuja Federal High Court has ordered that sureties to Nnamdi Kanu forfeit (interim) the N300 million bail bonds following their failure to produce him in court on Tuesday.

This order was given by Justice Binta Nyako, stating that the money be deposited in the court’s bank account before the next adjourned date on March 28, 2019.

The judge in her ruling stated that the sureties: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; a Jewish priest, Immanuel Shalom, and an Abuja-based accountant, Tochukwu Uchendu, would be given six months to argue their applications challenging the forfeiture.