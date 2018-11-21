No Ronaldo No Problem, Andre Silva Preserves Portugal’s Unbeaten Streak

Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland at Lisbon, Portugal, yesterday during their UEFA nations league clash.

The European champions who were without their all time highest goal scorer, Cristiano Rinaldo, had taken the lead in the 31st minute through Sevilla striker, Andre Silva, and look to be on course for another win before Poland struck from the penalty spot to draw level.

Manchester City defender, Danilo Pereira, was however sent off in the 76 the minute but the European champions held on to the draw to extend their unbeaten run to 7 mathches across all competitions.