Football

No Ronaldo No Problem, Portugal Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals

Image result for italy vs portugalPortugal have qualified for the UEFA nations cup semi final after holding Italy to a goalless draw at San Siro yesterday  despite being without their all time record goal scorer, Cristiano Rinaldo.

The five times Ballon D’or winner is yet to play for the European Champions since their second round lose to Uruguay at the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia.

He reportedly said he needed to focus on his new move to Juventus and also wants to settle down quickly with the Turin side.

His absence didn’t hinder them from qualifying for the Finals as  they went unbeaten in the competition.

