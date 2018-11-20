Uncategorized

No water to flush at Lagos International airport – Actress, Remmy Njoku says

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku has gone on IG to lambaste the Lagos International Airport over their poor toilet management.

The actress disclosed that she made an attempt to use the toilet while at the airport, but surprisingly there was no water in the closets and the toilets were full.

She wrote:

“Whenever I hear people talking crazy about Nigeria i dive in and defend my Fatherland. But these days, Naija Dey fall my hand! How can there be no water to flush the toilets in an International Airport? Haba! The toilets are full. Different layers of waste/tissue. No water! Abeg I Dey travel abroad go piss. #faan #Nigeria #buhari”




