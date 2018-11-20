No Water To Flush Toilets At Lagos Int’l Airport, Actress Mary Njoku Forced To Jet Out Of Nigeria To Pee

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has taken to her Instagram page to expose a troubling situation she experienced at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the CEO of ROK studios, there was no water to flush toilets at the international airport, thereby leaving the toilets full with “different layers of waste.”

She posted a photo of the airport and wrote: “Whenever I hear people talking crazy about Nigeria i dive in and defend my Fatherland. But these days, Naija Dey fall my hand! How can there be no water to flush the toilets in an International Airport? Haba! The toilets are full. Different layers of waste/tissue. No water! Abeg I Dey travel abroad go piss. #faan #Nigeria #buhari.”

