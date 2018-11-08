Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo escapes gunmen attack in Lagos, shares details on social media

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo Salami has escaped an attack in Lagos after some gunmen pounced on his car.

The actor who shared the story on his Instagram page, revealed that the attack happened on the road of Ojota from Magodo. Femi believes he was the direct attack of the attackers but he was however not in the car when it was attacked.

According to Femi, his driver was the only one in the car and he (the driver) was driving it to where Femi was. When the attackers charged at the driver, they came carrying AK47 guns. They kept hitting the car, trying to force the doors open but the driver was able to maneuver his way out of the mess.

Fem thanked God that he was in the car to witness the attack and also thanked God for keeping his driver safe.

Below is how he told the story:

“I thank God for his protection over me and mine. I know my job comes with its risk. Working as an Actor and Politician requires my regular movement.

“Today, Just at the U turn coming from CMD Magodo around 7UP heading towards Ojota, my vehicle was accosted by men in a Toyota Corolla. They crossed my vehicle at the U Turn. 2 men alighted from the vehicle bearing AK47s. They tried to force the doors open. They kept hitting my car with the butt of their gun. In the process, they broke the door handle and left dents on different parts of my vehicle.

“All these happened in full view of other vehicles and other individuals passing by. In the short time this happened, no one came to help. The guys were obviously not Policemen, they didn’t wear any Insigna of the force. They wore plain clothes and had extra guts to perform this act during the day at about 12 noon.

“Their assumption will have been that I was in the vehicle but my driver was the only one enroute to my location. With swiftness, he was able to maneuver and speed off. I thank God for keeping him. We are all still shocked at this but grateful to God that no life was lost in the process. #FemiAdebayo”