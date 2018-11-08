Nollywood Actor Femi Adebayo escapes gunmen attack in Lagos

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo Salami has just escaped been attacked by gunmen around Ojota, Lagos state.

Femi Adebayo narrated that two gunmen wielding AK47s, attacked his vehicle in broad day light, around 7UP heading towards Ojota, Lagos state.

He wasn’t in the vehicle at that time and his driver was able to escape from the scene. He wrote;

I thank God for his protection over me and mine. I know my job comes with its risk. Working as an Actor and Politician requires my regular movement.

Today, Just at the U turn coming from CMD Magodo around 7UP heading towards Ojota, my vehicle was accosted by men in a Toyota Corolla. They crossed my vehicle at the U Turn. 2 men alighted from the vehicle bearing AK47s. They tried to force the doors open. They kept hitting my car with the butt of their gun. In the process, they broke the door handle and left dents on different parts of my vehicle.

All these happened in full view of other vehicles and other individuals passing by. In the short time this happened, no one came to help. The guys were obviously not Policemen, they didn’t wear any Insigna of the force. They wore plain clothes and had extra guts to perform this act during the day at about 12 noon.