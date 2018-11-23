Uncategorized

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates son as he clocks 3 (photos)

Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, is no doubt a loving father as he took to social media via his Instagram page to celebrate his son. The Yoruba movie star’s son, Adedore Adekola, recently clocked three.

To make the day special, Odunlade posted a photo collage of his cute child.

He then wrote:

Happy birthday to our Son ADEDORE ADEKOLA💜💜💜🎹📯🎸

It is obvious that the fruit did not fall far from the tree seeing the striking resemblance between the little boy and his father. Happy birthday to the young boy.

See his post below:




