Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi rocks Hijab in new photos

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has been spotted rocking a Hijab and her muslim fans are absolutely loving the never seen look.

The wife of singer and actor, Bankole Wellington a.k.a Banky W, rocked the look for a new movie in Bauchi area of Northern Nigerian.

Her husband who also had a role in the movie has asked his fans to check him out in the movie tiltled “Up North”

Adesua shared the combination of the different looks she wore for the movie where she played the role of “Zainab”

Upon sharing the photos, she wrote;

Zainab and her many expressions. I’m excited for you guys to meet her.

Being in Bauchi and shooting on set of Upnorth is definitely not something I’ll forget anytime soon.

The people, the rich culture, the mountains, the giraffes, the scenery…left me in awe and I know it’ll do the same for you when you watch @upnorththefilm_ Nigeria is beautiful…we just need to love her better, treat her better and keep her healthy.

This story is one of the most beautiful I have read in recent time and I can’t wait to share it with you. Zainab, it was an honour to be you. It’s in Cinemas from December 28. I fit right in, don’t I guys? People used to think I was Fulani when I was younger oh