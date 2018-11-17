News Feed

Nollywood Actress, Empress Njamah Celebrates Birthday With Awesome Photos
Nollywood actress Empress Njamah is celebrating yet another beautiful year today November 17th 2018 and she is very excited to be seeing this day.

The 38 year old Imo state native has been receiving well wishes since yesterday even though today is the real deal, she also wrote a note to herself:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!


Outfit @sashes.by.kikibenjamin

Make up @jideofstola

Picture @mlogimagery

Awesome team ever! #birthdaygirl #scorpio #humanitarian #hoeboss #daughterofgrace #therealchild

