Nollywood actress, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi celebrates her birthday with action-filled photos

Nigerian actress Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, born Abibat Oluwafunmilola Aofiyebi and known informally as FAR has released insanely creative and expressive photos to celebrate her birthday.

The actress shared the dramatic photos on her Instagram page with captions to motivate upcoming, seasoned and established actors to take up more challenging roles, step out of their comfort zone and express their diversified talents at all times.

Born to a businesswoman mother and an entrepreneur father. The name FAR came after she got married and has become her signature.

Funlola depicted quite a number of characters in the new photos, some of the characters include, a boxer, widow, drug addict, woman in black, sexy b**ch, glamazon, amongst others.

One of Funlola’s birthday message as shared on social media reads:

“It’s another birthday of mine and I give thanks to God Almighty for Life, Love, Family, Health and of course, Career! A successful one worth celebrating.💃🏽🎉💃🏽I like to say I’ve been acting all my life but paid to do so since 1996. 🎬🎭🎬That’s practically 23 years!! You’d agree that my work profile would not be memorable or interesting to fans if I’d been playing the same role in each project I partake in. 🙌🏾👍🏽🙌🏾 This year, I’m celebrating my range as an Actress as I urge others to stretch themselves and step out of their comfort zone! In life, challenges shape and strengthen us as individuals. 💪🏽✊🏾💪🏽As an actor, challenging roles shape and strengthen your ability to interpret more roles and convey emotions.

Be you an up-coming, established or seasoned actor, DO NOT allow your self to be type cast. You can actually politely decline till something different/more challenging comes along! It’s not arrogance, it says you take yourself and your craft seriously.

Exert yourselves physically and emotionally, take on a new language or accent, add/lose weight for your role, research those living with disabilities before playing a disabled person. Get in shape before playing an athlete etc……..Do your research and go for it!! ❤️❤️❤️. In the past year, I have had the pleasure of playing roles that had me speaking both Hausa(King Of Boys) and Igbo(Walking with Shadows). In season 6 of MTV Shuga, I played the cantankerous local Yoruba VP of a secondary school. Whilst maintaining the role of Brenda(Fierce Biz Exec.) on AMTinsel. It is a thing of pride to see an actor convincingly play different characters.

For my birthday shoot, I decided to go beyond the everyday glam looks……….I chose to have fun with roles……….Enjoy! #FARplaysROLES #GoFARwithActing #HappyBirthdayFAR #Actor #Talent #Passion #Nollywood #Hollywood #God #MyTime #MyJourney #MyWay #FunlolaAofiyebiRaimi

Styled by Ese Okpomo and photographed by Deji Akinpelu, the photos have garnered remarkable comments, with many praising Funlola and congratulating her on celebrating another year today and 23years in the acting industry.

