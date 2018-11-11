Nollywood Actress, Joke Jigan welcomes her first child with her partner

Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan is now a proud mother as she welcomed her first child with her partner.

The 40-year-old mother who shared news of her baby’s arrival on Instagram, also thanked Toyin Abraham over her gifts.

Joke Jigan wrote;

Aunty Toyin!!!!!!!!!! I wasn’t going to post MAX pictures but When I picked the call and u asked for address I tot to myself “she won’t come jare” but I saw u in less than 10minutes,u did not just come o ! U were so happy u danced and prayed I saw the smile on your face and it’s genuine God bless your heart and u shall be celebrated!!!! Thank u for the cash!!!! I’ll use it wisely I swear ! I love you big sis and am proud to call u my big sis anytime any day