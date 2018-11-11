News Feed

Nollywood Actress, Joke Jigan welcomes her first child with her partner

Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan is now a proud mother as she welcomed her first child with her partner.

The 40-year-old mother who shared news of her baby’s arrival on Instagram, also thanked Toyin Abraham over her gifts.

Joke Jigan wrote;

Aunty Toyin!!!!!!!!!! I wasn’t going to post MAX pictures but When I picked the call and u asked for address I tot to myself “she won’t come jare” but I saw u in less than 10minutes,u did not just come o ! U were so happy u danced and prayed I saw the smile on your face and it’s genuine God bless your heart and u shall be celebrated!!!! Thank u for the cash!!!!💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾I’ll use it wisely I swear ! I love you big sis and am proud to call u my big sis anytime any day

Tags

You may also like

Snake refuses to come out after man swallowed it during magic stunt

After their ordeal in Nigeria, Matharoo sisters reveal how to date billionaires

Nicki Minaj reportedly believes Cardi B tried to assassinate her following shoot-out on music video set

‘Nigeria deserves a man like my husband’ – Adesua Etomi-Wellington

I don’t want to be your wife — Davido’s alleged first babymama cries out

Singer Banky W Dumps Music For Politics, To Run For A Seat In The Federal House Of Representatives

Nigerian lady fights her husband over his relationship with his babymama (Video)

I was born a Muslim — Omotola Jalade

Botswana singer, Lorraine Lionheart reveals the difference between Abuja and Lagos men

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *