Uncategorized

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson stuns in traditional attire (Photos)

Despite being 34 years old and having three kids, Mercy Johnson still maintains her banging body structure and enchanting beauty.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie shared new photos as she looks gorgeous on traditional attire.

The happily married woman who has been scarce on the movie scene attached a note to the lovely professional photos as seen below:

“I Got loads of dms on R*pe and the fear to speak…i just want to use this Quote… You are not a Victim for sharing,

You are a survivor, Setting the world on fire with your truth and you never know who needs your light, warmth and raging courage…

Don’t be afraid of your story,It will inspire others.

No one is Perfect,None of us Are, as we all have our stories…It may not be rape but we have them…..a child has died and we can’t bring her back but we can speak against the cause and correct it.

Good Morning Friends….”




Tags

You may also like

Ooni Of Ife seen with his Queen, Prophetess Naomi for the first time in public

Marrying at 22 is one of the best decisions of my life – Yul Edochie

Actress Funke Akindele gives update on on 5-year-old Taju who became a viral sensation months ago

Adesua Etomi explains why she finds it easy to cry in the movies she acts

Nigerian man & his wife show off their newly born triplets after after 13 years of childlessness

Stop donating money to other countries like Father Christmas – Atiku tells Buhari

Photos of Honorable Patrick Obahiangbon munching bread by the road side in Edo State

Runtown reacts to fraud allegations by American woman

It has been a glorious two years – Bisi Alimi says as he celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with his spouse (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *