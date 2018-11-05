Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson stuns in traditional attire (Photos)

Despite being 34 years old and having three kids, Mercy Johnson still maintains her banging body structure and enchanting beauty.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie shared new photos as she looks gorgeous on traditional attire.

The happily married woman who has been scarce on the movie scene attached a note to the lovely professional photos as seen below:

“I Got loads of dms on R*pe and the fear to speak…i just want to use this Quote… You are not a Victim for sharing,

You are a survivor, Setting the world on fire with your truth and you never know who needs your light, warmth and raging courage…

Don’t be afraid of your story,It will inspire others.

No one is Perfect,None of us Are, as we all have our stories…It may not be rape but we have them…..a child has died and we can’t bring her back but we can speak against the cause and correct it.

Good Morning Friends….”