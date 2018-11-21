News Feed

Nollywood Actress, Pat Ugwu Breaks Internet With Bedroom Photos
 

Patpat Ugwu 

Patpat Ugwu is back again in the news after she shared photos of herself in the comfort of her bedroom in which she rocked a braless outfit.

In the pictures, a large chunk of her cleavage was left in full public glare. It seems she made a s*xually suggestive video of herself and she promised to drop it very soon.

Ugwu is not just an actress, she is also a singer, dancer, self-acclaimed writer and a progressing model. She is endowed with impressive hips and a conspicuous bum.

She is also one of the Instagram figures who show ‘no mercy’ to guys when uploading sensual pictures as she flaunts her body parts freely. She has about 25,000 followers.

