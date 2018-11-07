Nollywood star, Mike Godson signs deal with Bollywood, set to feature in zee world (Photos)

Mike Godson, one of the very popular Nollywood actors, has signed a new deal with Bollywood.

The actor is now set to feature in the popular Zee World TV series.

According to Godson who announced the development by himself on his Instagram page, he will be working with other actors from different African countries.

He wrote:

“I just sealed a deal with these Bollywood film makers in partnership with Zeeworld. I’ll be working with a host of other actors from different countries in Africa.

“I’m super excited because we are going to be telling those Indian love stories the African way. All the zee world Lovers, stay tuned.

“#Bollywood #Nollywood #Zeeworld #AfricaToTheworld”